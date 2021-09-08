 Lana Del Rey Shares Video for New Song “Arcadia,” Gives Update on New Album | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, September 8th, 2021  
Lana Del Rey Shares Video for New Song “Arcadia,” Gives Update on New Album

Blue Banisters Due Out October 22 via Interscope

Sep 08, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Lana Del Rey has shared a video for her new single “Arcadia.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming studio album Blue Banisters, which has now received a confirmed tracklist and release date of October 22. “Arcadia” was written and produced by Del Rey alongside Drew Erickson. Watch the self-directed video for it below, and check out the tracklist and cover art for Blue Banisters.

In April, Del Rey announced the release of Blue Banisters, initially intending for it to be released on July 4. A month later, she shared three singles from the album: “Blue Banisters,” “Text Book,” and “Wildflower Wildfire.”

Del Rey’s previous album, Chemtrails Over the Country Club, came out earlier this year via Interscope. It featured the song “White Dress,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Blue Banisters Tracklist:

1. Textbook
2. Blue Banisters
3. Arcadia
4. Interlude - The Trio
5. Black Bathing Suit
6. If You Lie Down With Me
7. Beautiful
8. Violets for Roses
9. Dealer
10. Thunder
11. Wildflower Wildfire
12. Nectar of the Gods
13. Living Legend
14. Cherry Blossom
15. Sweet Carolina

