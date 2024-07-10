News

All





Laura Marling Announces New Album and Shares Lead Single “Patterns” Patterns in Repeat Due Out on October 25 via Chrysalis/Partisan

Photography by Tamsin Topolski

British folk singer/songwriter Laura Marling has announced a new album, Patterns in Repeat, and has released the record’s first single, “Patterns.” Patterns in Repeat is due out on October 25 via Chrysalis/Partisan. Listen to the new track below. Also below, find the tracklist, cover art, and tour dates supporting Patterns in Repeat.

Patterns in Repeat is Marling’s eighth studio album in her solo career, which follows her pandemic release, 2020’s Song For Our Daughter. Her side project LUMP, released Animal in 2021.

Of the new record, Marling stated in a press release: “Over the course of nine months, I had happily prepared myself for the fact that my life as a songwriter would be put on hold while I adjusted to life as a new parent. How delighted then was I to discover that for the first few months of a baby’s life, you can bounce them in a bouncer and play guitar all day. For the first time in my life, I was able to gaze into another human’s eyes as I wrote. Of course, new parents feel like they discovered that feeling—one of the very finest that life has to offer, of looking into the eyes of your child and feeling the enormity of the picture as a whole, the enormity of a precarious life, celestial, fragile and extraordinary, taking its place among the comparatively banal constellation of a family. This banal constellation seems to have dominated the writing of Patterns in Repeat—the drama of the domestic sphere, the frail threads that bind a family together, the good intentions we hold onto for our progeny and the many and various ways they get lost in time. So much complexity in the banal, the caged, the everyday.

“Being as I am, 34 years old, now 15 years and 8 albums into a life in song, I am unable to escape the fact that each record has served as a time-stamped chapter of my life (though some have appeared more a premonition). Now, here we are, following a youth spent desperately trying to understand what it is to be a woman, I am at the brow of the hill, with an entirely new and enormous perspective surrounding me.”

On a Substack newsletter, Laura wrote: “Recently, I’ve been feeling the urge to talk about songwriting and my relationship to it—in a way to understand better myself—what is this thing that has been the central occupation of my adult life…”

Read our 2021 interview with LUMP.

Read our 2018 interview with LUMP.

Read our 2015 interview with Laura Marling.

Read our 2013 interview with Laura Marling.

Patterns in Repeat Tracklist:

Child of Mine Patterns Your Girl No One’s Gonna Love You Like I Can The Shadows Interlude Caroline Looking Back Lullaby Patterns in Repeat

Laura Marling Tour Dates:

29th October – Hackney Church, London

30th October – Hackney Church, London

1st November – Hackney Church, London

2nd November – Hackney Church, London

11th November – Bowery Ballroom, New York

12th November – Bowery Ballroom, New York

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.