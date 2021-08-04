News

Liska Shares Debut EP, ‘Jupiter (ILYSM)’ Stream It Below





Chicago art pop singer Liska has shared her debut EP, Jupiter (ILYSM). Her cosmic pop production takes inspiration from esoteric art pop stars like Bjork while retaining an irresistible dance pop bent pulled from disco and pop divas like Gwen Stafani. In marrying those two worlds Liska crafts a cosmic ode to the titular planet, brought together by steadfast pop sensibilities.

Opening with the title track, Liska channels the bubblegum pop attitude of Cyndi Lauper with pitch-perfect accuracy, followed quickly by the dancefloor disco vibes of “I Don’t Know Her.” Meanwhile, “Na Na Na Na” is a slick, string-driven pop delight, leaning on indelible hooks to carve itself into your brain. Finally, the EP ends on the guitar-led indie pop of “Ascending,” where Liska once again finds inspiration in the presence of the titular planet. Each track subtly introduces new angles and influences from across the pop spectrum, each expanding Liska’s talents to celestial new horizons.

As Liska explains, “Throughout production, I made it a point to work directly with Jupiter’s energy, recording music, writing and working with collaborators mainly on Thursdays (ruled by Jupiter). The lyrics reference my real-time realization that the best things in life just happen, whether I’m ready or not, and never on my own time or in the way I imagined. I am declaring my admiration for the planet, expressing my desire to be as wildly brave, unpredictable, abundant, and headstrong as the stormy planet itself.”

Check out the EP below, out everywhere now.