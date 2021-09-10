Listen to These New Puritans’ New Single “Brave New World (iii)” Featuring John Heffernan
Incidental: Music For the Stage Due Out September 24 via Royal & Derngate/Filmtrax
These New Puritans (brothers Jack and George Barnett) collaborated with British actor John Heffernan for the new single “Brave New World (iii).” The song consists of Heffernan reciting a passage from Aldous Huxley’s titular 1932 novel over ambient production from the musical duo, and it will be featured on the upcoming compilation Incidental: Music For the Stage, which will be out on September 24 via Royal & Derngate/Filmtrax. Listen below.
The duo previously scored James Dacre’s theatre production of Brave New World in 2015. Their most recent studio album, Inside the Cut, was released in 2019 via BMG.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Arlo Parks Wins the 2021 Mercury Prize – Watch Her Acceptance Speech and Performance (News) — Arlo Parks, Wolf Alice, Mogwai, Black Country, New Road, Laura Mvula, Mercury Prize, Floating Points, Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders, and The London Symphony Orchestra
- The Charlatans Share Previously Unreleased Song From 2001 “C’mon C’mon” (News) — The Charlatans
- Sharpe Festival 2021, Bratislava, Slovakia, 3-4 September 2021 (Review) — shishi, sinks, Zbigniew Chojnacki, Baits, Warm Graves, Tea Sofia
- Sloppy Jane Sign to Saddest Factory, Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Party Anthem” (News) — Sloppy Jane, Phoebe Bridgers
- Listen to These New Puritans’ New Single “Brave New World (iii)” Featuring John Heffernan (News) — These New Puritans
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.