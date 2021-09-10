 Listen to These New Puritans’ New Single “Brave New World (iii)” Featuring John Heffernan | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Listen to These New Puritans’ New Single “Brave New World (iii)” Featuring John Heffernan

Incidental: Music For the Stage Due Out September 24 via Royal & Derngate/Filmtrax

Sep 09, 2021 By Joey Arnone
These New Puritans (brothers Jack and George Barnett) collaborated with British actor John Heffernan for the new single “Brave New World (iii).” The song consists of Heffernan reciting a passage from Aldous Huxley’s titular 1932 novel over ambient production from the musical duo, and it will be featured on the upcoming compilation Incidental: Music For the Stage, which will be out on September 24 via Royal & Derngate/Filmtrax. Listen below.

The duo previously scored James Dacre’s theatre production of Brave New World in 2015. Their most recent studio album, Inside the Cut, was released in 2019 via BMG.

