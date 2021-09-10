News

All





Listen to These New Puritans’ New Single “Brave New World (iii)” Featuring John Heffernan Incidental: Music For the Stage Due Out September 24 via Royal & Derngate/Filmtrax





These New Puritans (brothers Jack and George Barnett) collaborated with British actor John Heffernan for the new single “Brave New World (iii).” The song consists of Heffernan reciting a passage from Aldous Huxley’s titular 1932 novel over ambient production from the musical duo, and it will be featured on the upcoming compilation Incidental: Music For the Stage, which will be out on September 24 via Royal & Derngate/Filmtrax. Listen below.

The duo previously scored James Dacre’s theatre production of Brave New World in 2015. Their most recent studio album, Inside the Cut, was released in 2019 via BMG.

<a href="https://filmtrax.bandcamp.com/album/incidental-music-for-the-stage">INCIDENTAL: Music for the Stage by Various Artists</a>

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.