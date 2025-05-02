News

Lizzie Esau Releases New Single “Bugs” A Song That Delves into the Chaos of Creativity and Self-doubt

Photography by Storm Hudspith Walker

Lizzie Esau has released her new single “Bugs” a darkly euphoric track that showcases the 25-year-old’s talent for anthemic songwriting and lyrical depth. The Newcastle artist, who headlined the BBC Introducing stage at Glastonbury Festival in 2024, describes the release as the beginning of a new creative chapter.

Lyrically, “Bugs” delves into the complex link between creativity and self-destruction. Written during a frustrating bout of writer’s block, the track reflects Esau’s fear that a happier state of mind might stifle her artistic output. “My downfall is my muse / If you asked me I would choose / To stay just as I am / I’m no fun unless I’ve drank,” she sings, laying bare the inner tension that fuels the song.

Speaking about the release, Esau said, “I feel inspired and ready for a new era of music… I can’t wait for the next year of building up to my biggest, most exciting body of work yet.”

“Bugs” follows a standout year for Esau, which saw her heavy rock cover of Muddy Waters’ “I’m a Man” featured in the hit Amazon Prime series My Lady Jane. April also marked a triumphant return to her home county of Tyne and Wear, with a sold-out BBC Introducing headline show at The Glasshouse.





