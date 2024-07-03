News

Los Campesinos! Share New Song “kms” All Hell Due Out July 19 on Heart Swells

Photography by Martyna Bannister

UK emo band Los Campesinos! are releasing, All Hell, their first album in seven years, on July 19 via their own Heart Swells label. Now they have shared “kms,” the final precursory track before the official album release. Listen below.

“Kms” follows earlier released tracks from the album: “Fest of Tongues,” “A Psychic Wound,” and “0898 HEARTACHE.”

All Hell patiently comes after Sick Scenes (2017), NO BLUES (2013), Romance is Boring (2010), and Hold On Now Youngster…(2008). All Hell was produced between October 2023 and February 2024, with sessions spanning across England and Wales.

Los Campesinos! consists of Gareth David (vocals), Jason Adelinia (drums), Kim Paisley (keys/vocals), Matt Fidler (bass), Neil Turner (guitar), Rob Taylor (keys/percussion), and Tom Bromley (lead guitar). Additional instrumentation includes Holly Carpenter on violin; Eileen McDonald Sparks on cello; and Jon Natchez on saxophone.

