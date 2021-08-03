News

Lunar Vacation Debuts New Single “Mold,” Announce Debut Album Debut Album, Inside Every Fig Is A Dead Wasp, Coming October 29 Via Keeled Scales

Photography by Violet Teegardin



Atlanta’s Lunar Vacation has announced an upcoming debut album, Inside Every Fig Is A Dead Wasp, due out October 29th on Keeled Scales. The record is a banner offering of blissful indie pop in the vein of Alvvays and Slow Pulp, reflecting on friendship and coming-of-age. Accompanying the announcement the band has also shared a new single, “Mold” and the track’s official music video, directed by Rach Rios Rehm.

Songwriter, vocalist, and guitarist Grace Repasky says the song is about “...navigating the oddities and strange tides of West Coast culture, specifically L.A., and influencer lifestyle for the first time. We played a festival out there and it felt like I was in an immersive Instagram advertisement. It kind of freaked me out. To make it all more confusing, the song also deals with having feelings for someone wrapped up in that culture and the conflicting feelings of wanting to fit in.”

“Mold” is perfectly bright and shimmering, effortlessly capturing the glossy sheen of influencer culture the band took inspiration from. The track is replete with bouncing basslines, fuzzy psychedelic riffs, and massive hooks, a vibrant display of colorful melodic bliss. Surrounded by all the pageantry is Repasky, trying to mold themself to fit in一 “I could be anything you wanted/I’ll still be changing with the seasons.”

Meanwhile, the accompanying video takes an even more psychedelic turn, finding the band thrust into a pastel miniature world. Repasky’s co-founding songwriter, vocalist and guitarist Maggie Geeslin says of the accompanying video: “We looked no further than Rachael to direct this one. We’ve been friends for years and working with her on this project was a no-brainer. We told her we wanted something funky and she worked her magic, cooking up a world of absurdity. We had such a good time, in fact, that Grace tattooed the address of the studio where we filmed on their leg at the wrap party.”

Check out the song below and watch for Inside Every Fig Is A Dead Wasp, coming October 29th Via Keeled Scales.

