News

All





Magdalena Bay Announce Debut Album, Share Video for New Song “Chaeri” Mercurial World Due Out October 8 via Luminelle





Los Angeles-based electro-pop duo Magdalena Bay (aka Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin) have announced their debut full-length album, Mercurial World, and shared its first single, “Chaeri,” via a video. Mercurial World is due out October 8 via Luminelle. “Chaeri” has a bit of a CHVRCHES feel to it. Check it out below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as their upcoming tour dates.

Mercurial World is the follow-up to 2020’s A Little Rhythm and a Wicked Feeling EP. The band wrote, produced, and recorded the album themselves.

“We spend all of our time together, and in some ways Mercurial World is about that particular sense of madness in containment,” Lewin says in a press release. “We live together and make art together; this immerses you in our creative, insular universe.”

Of the new single, the band collectively say: “‘Chaeri’ muses on mental health, friendship, loneliness and control. It’s about the walls we put up and the walls we should tear down for the sake of authentic connection, and Mica’s own personal difficulties with that…. We tried taking these themes and elevating them to build a big, dark world with unsettling undertones.”

Mercurial World Tracklist:

1. The End

2. Mercurial World

3. Dawning Of The Season

4. Secrets (Your Fire)

5. You Lose!

6. Something For 2

7. Chaeri

8. Halfway

9. Hysterical Us

10. Prophecy

11. Follow The Leader

12. Domino

13. Dreamcatching

14. The Beginning

Magdalena Bay Tour Dates:

10/8/21 - Los Angeles, CA | El Cid ^

10/12/21 - Boston, MA | The Sinclair *

10/13/21 - Brooklyn, NY | Elsewhere (Zone One) ^

10/14/21 - Philadelphia, PA | First Unitarian Church *

10/15/21 - Brooklyn, NY | Music Hall of Williamsburg * (SOLD OUT)

10/16/21 - Washington DC | Songbyrd * (SOLD OUT)

10/17/21 - Charlottesville, VA | The Southern *

10/19/21 - Carrboro, NC | Cat’s Cradle - Back Room * (SOLD OUT)

10/20/21 - Atlanta, GA | The Masquerade - Purgatory * (SOLD OUT)

10/24/21 - New Orleans, LA | Gasa Gasa #

10/27/21 - Dallas, TX | Deep Ellum Art Company #

10/28/21 - Houston, TX | The Satellite #

10/29/21 - Austin, TX | Levitation

10/30/21 - El Paso, TX | The Lowbrow Palace #

11/1/21 - Tucson, AZ | Club Congress #

11/2/21 - San Diego, CA | Soda Bar #

11/10/21 - Berkeley, CA | Cornerstone #

^ Headlining shows

* w/ George Clanton and Vitesse X

# w/ George Clanton and Negative Gemini (DJ Set)

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.