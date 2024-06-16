News

Manic Street Preachers Celebrate 30th Anniversary Of “The Holy Bible” With Special Film Screening "BePure-BeVigilant-Behave" to be screened in London on 30th August 2024

Web Exclusive

Manic Street Preachers celebrate the 30th anniversary of their critically acclaimed third album The Holy Bible with a special one-off screening of the Kieran Evans directed film BePure-BeVigilant-Behave at London’s PictureHouse Central (Screen 1) at 7pm on Friday 30th August 2024 - exactly 30 years to the day since the album’s release. This will be followed by a Q&A with bass player Nicky Wire and film director Kieran Evans during which they will discuss the processes that went into making the film and the long standing creative collaboration between them.

The film was recorded on the 20th Anniversary UK tour of the album in December 2014 when the band played The Holy Bible in its entirety every night. Pieced together by Kieran Evans from footage shot on each of the tour’s ten dates, culminating in three nights at London’s iconic Roundhouse. Evans would choose a different vantage point to capture James Dean Bradfield, Nicky Wire and Sean Moore’s performances from in as intimate yet unobtrusive a way as possible. The result is a stunning testament to the band, their history and the bond they share with their fanbase. During performances where the album was performed in full for the first and only time, the band dragged every inch of emotion and anger possible from their most painful, intense and blistered record, enthralling fans for whom that collection of songs is everything.

It was first aired during a UK cinema tour in November 2019 but has never been available on national TV so is a must-see celebration of the album and shows for fans.

“We wanted to transfer the intense claustrophobia of the record onto film to reflect the sheer emotional intensity and physical demands of playing those songs. Armed with just one camera, dug in on stage, we knew Kieran could capture that energy,” said bass player Nicky Wire.

Tickets for the screening are available HERE.

Manic Street Preachers head out on tour at the end of June with Suede ( TICKETS HERE) and are currently working on their 15th studio album.

