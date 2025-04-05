Midnight Rodeo
Midnight Rodeo Announce New Single, Album and Tour
Nottingham six-piece release "Dixon" today followed by debut album "Chaos Theory" in July
Apr 02, 2025 Web Exclusive Photography by Jack Stoddart
Under the Radar has championed Nottingham psych-pop outfit Midnight Rodeo since their very first gig back in February 2022, so it gives us great pleasure to announce their debut LP Chaos Era (pre-order here),is set to land on July 11th via Fat Cat Records (Sigur Rós, Animal Collective, Frightened Rabbit, The Twilight Sad).
They’ve also released a new single today (Tuesday 2nd April) entitled “Dixon”, about which the band say, “‘Dixon’ is something of a character study, in the vein of something like Arnold Layne or a track off Murder Ballads. Unlike either example we don’t get into a lot of specifics with Dixon, he’s just this kind of archetypal has-been who’s always trying to outrun commitment and ultimately finds late in life that all his freedom has left him lonely and full of regret. He used to be a bit of a face but the world has turned and left him behind - close your eyes and sprint into a bar, you’ll run through half a dozen of them before you hit the back wall.”
A collective of six close friends - Maddy Chamberlain (vocals, tambourine), James McBride (guitar, vocals), William Crumpton (guitar, vocals), Harry Taylor (bass), Ferg Moran (drums), and Sam Potts (keys, synths) who met on the city’s live circuit, Midnight Rodeo have released four singles to date, gaining significant acclaim from fans and critics alike, as well as ticking off countless shows across the UK and Europe including three sold out shows in their native city of Nottingham.
Mixed by Grammy Award-winning mixing engineer Claudius Mittendorfer (Sorry, Temples, Parquet Courts) and mastered by John Webber (David Bowie, Ash, Coach Party, Junodream), Midnight Rodeo’s forthcoming album will be accompanied by a full UK and European tour kicking off in September this year, preceded by several festival appearances, calling in at the following…
10th Sept - The Victoria, Birmingham
11th Sept - Le Pub, Newport
12th Sept - Heartbreakers, Southampton
13th Sept - The Grace, London
18th Sept - Voodoo Daddys, Norwich
19th Sept - Moor Brewery, Bristol
20th Sept - Bodega, Nottingham
1st Oct - Oporto, Leeds
3rd Oct - The Garibaldi Hotel, Nottingham
4th Oct - The Hope & Ruin, Brighton
8th Oct - Jokers Pub, Angers (FR)
9th Oct - MOSTÄ, Nantes (FR)
10th Oct - Supersonic, Paris (FR)
‘Dixon’ is out now via Fat Cat Records and available on all digital platforms.
Current Issue
Issue #74
Feb 28, 2025 Issue #74 - The Protest Issue with Kathleen Hanna and Bartees Strange
Most Recent
- 16 Best Songs of the Week: Wet Leg; Destroyer; Emma-Jean Thackray; Black Country, New Road; and More (News) —
- Digital Cover Story: Black Country, New Road on “Forever Howlong” (Interview) —
- The Best Albums of March 2025 – Stream Them All Here (News) —
- A Working Man (Review) —
- The Zeros @ TV Eye, Ridgewood, New York, March 29, 2025 (Review) —
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.