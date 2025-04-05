News

Midnight Rodeo Announce New Single, Album and Tour Nottingham six-piece release "Dixon" today followed by debut album "Chaos Theory" in July

Web Exclusive Photography by Jack Stoddart

Under the Radar has championed Nottingham psych-pop outfit Midnight Rodeo since their very first gig back in February 2022, so it gives us great pleasure to announce their debut LP Chaos Era (pre-order here),is set to land on July 11th via Fat Cat Records (Sigur Rós, Animal Collective, Frightened Rabbit, The Twilight Sad).

They’ve also released a new single today (Tuesday 2nd April) entitled “Dixon”, about which the band say, “‘Dixon’ is something of a character study, in the vein of something like Arnold Layne or a track off Murder Ballads. Unlike either example we don’t get into a lot of specifics with Dixon, he’s just this kind of archetypal has-been who’s always trying to outrun commitment and ultimately finds late in life that all his freedom has left him lonely and full of regret. He used to be a bit of a face but the world has turned and left him behind - close your eyes and sprint into a bar, you’ll run through half a dozen of them before you hit the back wall.”

A collective of six close friends - Maddy Chamberlain (vocals, tambourine), James McBride (guitar, vocals), William Crumpton (guitar, vocals), Harry Taylor (bass), Ferg Moran (drums), and Sam Potts (keys, synths) who met on the city’s live circuit, Midnight Rodeo have released four singles to date, gaining significant acclaim from fans and critics alike, as well as ticking off countless shows across the UK and Europe including three sold out shows in their native city of Nottingham.

Mixed by Grammy Award-winning mixing engineer Claudius Mittendorfer (Sorry, Temples, Parquet Courts) and mastered by John Webber (David Bowie, Ash, Coach Party, Junodream), Midnight Rodeo’s forthcoming album will be accompanied by a full UK and European tour kicking off in September this year, preceded by several festival appearances, calling in at the following…

10th Sept - The Victoria, Birmingham

11th Sept - Le Pub, Newport

12th Sept - Heartbreakers, Southampton

13th Sept - The Grace, London

18th Sept - Voodoo Daddys, Norwich

19th Sept - Moor Brewery, Bristol

20th Sept - Bodega, Nottingham

1st Oct - Oporto, Leeds

3rd Oct - The Garibaldi Hotel, Nottingham

4th Oct - The Hope & Ruin, Brighton

8th Oct - Jokers Pub, Angers (FR)

9th Oct - MOSTÄ, Nantes (FR)

10th Oct - Supersonic, Paris (FR)

‘Dixon’ is out now via Fat Cat Records and available on all digital platforms.

