Wednesday, July 21st, 2021  
modernlove. Debuts New Single “come over x”

Debut EP monochrome blue Out September 1st Via Akira Records

Jul 21, 2021 By Caleb Campbell Photography by Marc Shelly
Irish indie pop four-piece modernlove. made their debut last year with their pair of indelible indie pop singles, “Liquorice” and “Bop.” This year they’ve continued to tease towards their upcoming debut EP, monochrome blue with a handful of new singles, most recently with “lmk (if you wanna see me).” Today the band returns with another taste of the record, their new single “come over x.”

The band’s latest effort strips their sound back into a glossy sheen, inviting the listener closer with ethereal melodies and honeyed vocals. The ballad focuses on the secret simplicities of young love, the stolen moments, and hushed confessions that last long after the relationship dies out. The sweeping instrumental locks the band and listener in nostalgic reverie, holding onto sweet memories of budding romance over lush synth-laden indie pop. Meanwhile, the accompanying video traces the song’s love story with equally nostalgic ‘90s visual effects.

The band says of the song, “‘come over x’ tells of the naivety and sincerity of young love in the modern world. It follows the story of a young person attempting to sneak their love interest to their room avoiding detection from their parent/guardian. A simple love ballad but in the context of today.”

Check out the song and video below and watch for monochrome blue, due out September 1st via Akira Records.



