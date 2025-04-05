News

All





Momma Share Video For New Single “Rodeo” Welcome to My Blue Sky Due Out This Friday via Polyvinyl/Lucky Number

Photography by Daria Kobayashi Ritch

Brooklyn-based band Momma are releasing a new album, Welcome to My Blue Sky, this Friday via Polyvinyl/Lucky Number. Now they have shared the album’s fourth single, “Rodeo,” via a music video. Richard Phillip Smith directed the video. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates. The band also recently performed the album’s “I Want You (Fever)” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, watch that video below too.

Momma is Etta Friedman (songwriter/vocalist/guitarist), Allegra Weingarten (songwriter/vocalist/guitarist), Aron Kobayashi Ritch (producer/bassist), and Preston Fulks (drummer).

Friedman and Weingarten collectively had this to say about “Rodeo” in a press release: “This song is written from the perspective of two people we kind of left behind, romantically. It’s our attempt at honoring their stories by tapping into the feeling of being replaced by someone else. We made the video with Richard Smith, who had the idea to put us on an ice rink and have someone skating around us, with a bull chasing her. It’s supposed to replicate the idea of being in the center of the ring of a rodeo, and feeling like someone is doing laps around you and you just can’t keep up.”

Welcome to My Blue Sky includes “Ohio All the Time,” a new song the band shared in October that was one of our Songs of the Week. When the album was announced the band released its next single, “I Want You (Fever),” which was #1 on our Songs of the Week. Then they shared the album’s third single, “Bottle Blonde,” via a music video self-directed by the band. “Bottle Blonde” was again one of our Songs of the Week.

Ritch produced the album, which was recorded live with the full band at Studio G in Brooklyn.

“With this album we were less concerned with sounding cool and heavy and rock & roll and much more focused on good, clean songwriting that hopefully inspires people to sing along and mean every word,” said Weingarten in a previous press release.

In 2023 Momma released the single “Bang Bang.” It was also one of our Songs of the Week, but it’s not featured on the new album.

Momma’s last album, Household Name, came out in 2022 via Polyvinyl.

Read our review of Household Name.

Momma 2025 Tour Dates:

4/23 - Louisville, KY - Big Four Lawn Waterfront Park +

4/25 - Columbus, OH - Skully’s Music Diner ^

4/26 - Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall ^

4/28 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West ^

4/29 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East ^

4/30 - Memphis, TN - Growlers ^

5/2 - Houston, TX - Last Concert Cafe ^ !

5/3 - Fort Worth, TX - Tulips ^ !

5/4 - Austin, TX - Mohawk ^ !

5/6 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

5/9 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre *

5/10 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall *

5/12 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater *

5/13 - Vancouver, BC - Biltmore Cabaret *

5/14 - Seattle, WA - Neumos *

5/16 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Block Party

5/16 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge (KBP After Party) *

5/17 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater *

5/19 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line *

5/20 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall *

5/22 - Toronto, ON - Axis *

5/23 - Ottawa, ON - Club SAW *

5/24 - Montreal, QC - Theatre Fairmount *

5/28 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair * [SOLD OUT]

5/29 - Washington, DC - The Atlantis * [SOLD OUT]

5/30 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer *

5/31 - New York, NY - Warsaw * [SOLD OUT]

06/04 - 08 - Barcelona, ES - Primavera Sound

06/12 - 15 - Porto, PT - Primavera Sound Festival

06/13 - London, UK - Outbreak Festival

06/14 - Manchester, UK - Outbreak Festival

+ with The Verve Pipe

^ with support from Brennan Wedl

! with support from On Being An Angel

* with support from Wishy

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.