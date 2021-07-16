News

All





Morly Shares New Song “Wasted” ‘Til I Start Speaking Due Out August 20 via Cascine and Sweet Entertainment

Photography by Megan Kellythorn



Minneapolis-born, London-based singer/songwriter Morly (aka Katy Morley) is releasing her debut full-length album, ‘Til I Start Speaking, on August 20 via Cascine and Sweet Entertainment. Now she has shared its latest single, “Wasted.” The lush song is augmented by a backing choir. Listen below.

Morly wrote the song with her friend Marcus Foster “as they found themselves at a piano together for a day in Los Angeles,” according to a press release. Morly adds: “It’s one of those songs that felt like it was already written.”

Previously Morly shared the album’s “Dance to You,” via a video for it. “Dance to You” was one of our Songs of the Week. She also shared the album’s “Twain Heart” last year.

‘Til I Start Speaking follows three EPs: In Defense of My Muse (2015), Something More Holy (2016), and Sleeping In My Own Bed (2017). Since those EPs, Morly took some time away to deal with a chronic illness. She also moved from Los Angeles to London to be with her partner. For the album she worked with regular collaborator Christopher Stracey.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.