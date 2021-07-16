Morly Shares New Song “Wasted”
‘Til I Start Speaking Due Out August 20 via Cascine and Sweet Entertainment
Jul 16, 2021
Photography by Megan Kellythorn
Minneapolis-born, London-based singer/songwriter Morly (aka Katy Morley) is releasing her debut full-length album, ‘Til I Start Speaking, on August 20 via Cascine and Sweet Entertainment. Now she has shared its latest single, “Wasted.” The lush song is augmented by a backing choir. Listen below.
Morly wrote the song with her friend Marcus Foster “as they found themselves at a piano together for a day in Los Angeles,” according to a press release. Morly adds: “It’s one of those songs that felt like it was already written.”
Previously Morly shared the album’s “Dance to You,” via a video for it. “Dance to You” was one of our Songs of the Week. She also shared the album’s “Twain Heart” last year.
‘Til I Start Speaking follows three EPs: In Defense of My Muse (2015), Something More Holy (2016), and Sleeping In My Own Bed (2017). Since those EPs, Morly took some time away to deal with a chronic illness. She also moved from Los Angeles to London to be with her partner. For the album she worked with regular collaborator Christopher Stracey.
