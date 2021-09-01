News

Mr Twin Sister Share New Cumbia-Inspired Song “Polvo” From Forthcoming Album Out Now via Twin Group

Photography by Trevor Munch



New York band Mr Twin Sister has shared a new song titled “Polvo,” a four minute dance tune which is infused with cumbia pop, even featuring a DJ dropping sound bombs for added effect. The song is out now via Twin Group and is set to be featured on the band’s forthcoming album Al Mundo Azul, according to the single cover. A release date for the album has yet to be determined. Listen to “Polvo” below.

Lead singer Andrea Estella speaks about the song in a press release: “‘Polvo’ is about how death fuels life, how we’re all connected, and how we must die in order to live.”

The band’s most recent album, Salt, came out in 2018.

