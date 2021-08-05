Nation of Language Share Video for New Single “This Fractured Mind”
A Way Forward Due Out November 5
Aug 05, 2021
Photography by Kevin Condon
Brooklyn-based synth-pop trio Nation of Language have shared a video for their new single “This Fractured Mind.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming sophomore album A Way Forward, which is due out on November 5. Watch the James Thomson-directed video below.
Songwriter/vocalist Ian Devaney speaks regarding the new song in a press release, stating: “After I dropped out of college, I spent a number of years delivering pizzas and waiting tables while I lived at home and tried to get a music career going. One ends up spending a lot of time contending with unrealized dreams and feeling jealousy towards those who have moved on. There’s an inferiority complex that can set in, which if unchecked, can lead down a pretty bitter and self-destructive road. This is a song for driving down that road, as indecision and longing and regret cycle together into mania, until finally, at the end, quiet acceptance and peace wash over.”
He adds: “As for the recording itself…for those later movements, we messed around with tape machines, running things at different speeds and sometimes backwards, talking about William Basinksi’s ‘Disintegration Loops’ and trying to see how we could achieve a similarly somber, ethereal ambiance, but in a comparatively very small space. This one in particular serves as a good example of how, on the album as a whole, we wanted to find a balance between steady motorik endlessness and more spacious ambient moments.”
Nation of Language consists of Ian Devaney (vocals, guitar, and percussion), Aidan Noell (synth and vocals), and Michael Sue-Poi (bass). A Way Forward is the band’s sophomore album and the follow-up to their 2020 debut album Introduction, Presence.
