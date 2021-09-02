News

Oasis Share Video for 1996 Live Performance of “Live Forever” Oasis Knebworth 1996 Documentary Due Out September 23, Live Album Out November 19





Oasis have shared a previously unseen performance video of their iconic song “Live Forever,” taken from their much-celebrated 1996 two-night set of performances in Knebworth, England. The video precedes the release of the upcoming documentary Oasis Knebworth 1996, which will be out on September 23 via Trafalgar Releasing. A live album of the same name and accompanying Blu-ray/DVD of the documentary will be available on November 19 via Big Brother. Check out the band’s performance of “Live Forever” below, along with a trailer for the documentary.

The film, directed by Grammy Award-winner Jake Scott, features commentary from frontman Noel Gallagher, who speaks about how “Live Forever” changed the band’s trajectory in a press release: “We were a pretty decent band the night before I wrote ‘Live Forever’ but it was indie music. The day after I wrote ’Live Forever,’ we were gonna be the biggest band in the world. I knew it.”

The album will be available in a variety of formats: 2-CD, triple vinyl, a triple DVD set featuring the documentary as well as live footage from both nights of the Knebworth performances in full, and a super deluxe box set which features all three aforementioned formats plus replicas of original gig memorabilia.

In 2016, the documentary Oasis: Supersonic, which follows the band’s ascent to stardom leading up to the Knebworth performances, was released.

Check out our ranked list of Oasis’ discography.

Gallagher’s latest band High Flying Birds released a greatest hits album, Back the Way We Came: Vol. 1 (2011-2021), in June of this year via Sour Mash.

