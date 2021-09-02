 Oasis Share Video for 1996 Live Performance of “Live Forever” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Oasis Share Video for 1996 Live Performance of “Live Forever”

Oasis Knebworth 1996 Documentary Due Out September 23, Live Album Out November 19

Sep 02, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Oasis have shared a previously unseen performance video of their iconic song “Live Forever,” taken from their much-celebrated 1996 two-night set of performances in Knebworth, England. The video precedes the release of the upcoming documentary Oasis Knebworth 1996, which will be out on September 23 via Trafalgar Releasing. A live album of the same name and accompanying Blu-ray/DVD of the documentary will be available on November 19 via Big Brother. Check out the band’s performance of “Live Forever” below, along with a trailer for the documentary.

The film, directed by Grammy Award-winner Jake Scott, features commentary from frontman Noel Gallagher, who speaks about how “Live Forever” changed the band’s trajectory in a press release: “We were a pretty decent band the night before I wrote ‘Live Forever’ but it was indie music. The day after I wrote ’Live Forever,’ we were gonna be the biggest band in the world. I knew it.”

The album will be available in a variety of formats: 2-CD, triple vinyl, a triple DVD set featuring the documentary as well as live footage from both nights of the Knebworth performances in full, and a super deluxe box set which features all three aforementioned formats plus replicas of original gig memorabilia.

In 2016, the documentary Oasis: Supersonic, which follows the band’s ascent to stardom leading up to the Knebworth performances, was released.

Check out our ranked list of Oasis’ discography.

Gallagher’s latest band High Flying Birds released a greatest hits album, Back the Way We Came: Vol. 1 (2011-2021), in June of this year via Sour Mash.

