Thursday, May 16th, 2024  
of Montreal Shares New Song “Soporific Cell”

Lady on the Cusp Due Out Friday via Polyvinyl

May 16, 2024 By Mark Redfern Photography by Shervin Lainez Bookmark and Share


Of Montreal, the project of Kevin Barnes, is releasing a new album, Lady on the Cusp, this Friday via Polyvinyl. Now he has shared its third single, “Soporific Cell.” Listen below.

A press release says the song is “influenced by the Afro-Futurism of Saul Williams’ [film] Neptune Frost, the novels of Ursula K Le Guin, and the band Hot Chocolate.”

Previously of Montreal shared the album’s first single, “Yung Hearts Bleed Free,” via a music video. Then he shared its second single, “Rude Girl on Rotation,” via a music video.

Lady on the Cusp is the follow-up to 2022’s Freewave Lucifer f<ck f^ck f>ck and 2020’s UR FUN. A press release says Barnes “will answer to any pronoun you proffer,” including he, she, and they. A fixture of the Athens, Georgia music scene since 1996, Barnes and his partner, musician Christina Schneider (aka Locate S, 1), recently left the South for the more progressive state of Vermont. The move informed the new album, as it was written and recorded as they were making preparations to relocate, with Barnes reflecting on his nearly three decades of making music in Athens.

Read our 2016 The End interview about endings and death with of Montreal’s Kevin Barnes.

