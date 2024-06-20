 One True Pairing Shares Video for New Song “Be Strong” | Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, June 20th, 2024  
One True Pairing Shares Video for New Song “Be Strong”

New Single From Former Wild Beasts Member on Domino

Jun 20, 2024 By Marina Malin and Mark Redfern Photography by Jennifer Lane Bookmark and Share


One True Pairing (aka former Wild Beasts member Tom Fleming) has shared a new song,“Be Strong.” The video for “Be Strong” is in collaboration with Angus Gannagé, who also directed the video for Fleming’s previous single, “Mid Life Crisis.” Check out “Be Strong” below, followed by One True Pairing’s upcoming tour dates.

Fleming had this to say about the song in a press release: “You search the streets, trying every door. All locked. The cold night stretches out ahead, utterly indifferent to you. Everything has fallen silent and everyone has gone. To gather up all the things that led here would take forever, but you have to do it. This song is for Jenny, who showed me that true strength is in tenderness and brute force is worthless. It’s a gentler song for sure but it’s heartfelt and means a lot to me. A love song. Things can change.”

In 2017 Wild Beasts announced their breakup in a typed up statement, signed by the band and posted to Instagram.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

