Wednesday, August 4th, 2021  
Pet Symmetry Share Video for New Song “2021: A Personal Space Odyssey”

Future Suits Due Out on August 13 via Storm Chasers and Asian Man

Aug 03, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Sam Porter
Chicago-based emo group Pet Symmetry have shared a video for a new song titled “2021: A Personal Space Odyssey.” It is the latest song release from their forthcoming third studio album Future Suits. The release coincides with an appropriately space-themed video game, which can be accessed from the band’s website. Future Suits will be out on August 13 via Storm Chasers and Asian Man. Check out the John TerEick-directed video below.

Pet Symmetry consists of Evan Weiss (Into It. Over It.), Marcus Nuccio (Ratboys), and Erik Czaja (Dowsing). The band previously shared the song “Pet Sympathy” from the upcoming album. Their most recent album, Vision, came out in 2017 on Polyvinyl.

