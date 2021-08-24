News

All





Phoebe Bridgers Moves Shows to Outdoor Venues for Upcoming Tour Bridgers Has Also Announced Vaccine Requirements for Shows

Photography by Frank Ockenfels



Phoebe Bridgers has announced that her forthcoming U.S. tour, which is set to kick off next week, will be moved entirely to outdoor venues, providing an updated venue list for each city where she is set to perform in an Instagram post. In the post, she also announced updated health and safety protocols for the upcoming shows, stating: “Entry will require proof of vaccination against COVID-19. Where that’s not permissible by law, we’ll agree to proof of vaccination OR proof of negative test result (PCR preferred/Antigen accepted) within 48 hours prior to entering those venues.” The updated tour date list can be found below.

Last week, Bridgers shared three remixes of her song “Kyoto,” originally featured on her album Punisher, which landed her on the cover of our print magazine and topped our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list.

Phoebe Bridgers Updated 2021 Tour Dates:

09-03 St. Louis, MO - Chesterfield Amphitheater ^

09-04 Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

09-05 Louisville, KY - Iroquois Amphitheater ^

09-08 Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park *

09-10 Chicago, IL - Pitchfork Music Festival

09-11 Minneapolis, MN - Surly Brewing Festival Field *

09-12 Madison, WI - Breese Stevens Field *

09-14 Detroit, MI - The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre *

09-15 Lewiston, NY - Artpark Amphitheater *

09-17 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE Outdoors *

09-18 Columbus, OH - Express Live *

09-19 Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre *

09-21 Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater *

09-22 Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage at the Mann

09-23 Dover, DE - Firefly Music Festival

09-25 New York, NY - The Governors Ball Music Festival

09-26 Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion *

09-27 Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion *

09-29 Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica *

10-02 Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Music Festival

10-04 Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company

10-09 Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Music Festival

10-16 Berkeley, CA - The William Randolph Hearst Greek Theatre

10-21 Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

10-22 Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

10-24 Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Music Festival

^ with Muna

* with Bartees Strange

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.