News

All





Picture Parlour Unveil Debut EP “Face In The Picture” Release Party at Third Man Records Sold Out

Photography by The Reids

Picture Parlour, the dynamic London-based rock quartet with Northern roots, have just dropped their highly anticipated debut EP, “Face In The Picture.” Next Tuesday, they will commemorate this milestone with a special release party at London’s Third Man Records, that sold out mere moments after tickets became available.

Since bursting onto the scene last year, Picture Parlour has made waves with their electrifying live performances and opening slots for legendary acts like Bruce Springsteen and label mates The Last Dinner Party. Their debut singles, “Norwegian Wood” and “Judgement Day,” coupled with a notable endorsement from Courtney Love, have added to the excitement. Despite facing unfounded “industry plant” accusations, the band remains focused on what truly matters: their exceptional music.

“Face In The Picture” is a four-track collection that encapsulates the essence of Picture Parlour’s early days, as frontwoman Katherine Parlour fondly recalls:

“We needed to share the songs on this EP to honour those very first tunes we made together way back when. It didn’t feel right to leave them out of the Picture Parlour history books. The EP is a capsule of who we were when we met and what jamming together in those early days ignited. Our dream for this EP was to make a body of work that spanned across and screamed power, emotion, grit and intensity to preface what’s to come in our musical world. We hope that all 4 tracks ignite the full spectrum of emotion in our listeners, just as they did for us when creating and even still now when we play them together.”

Read our interview with Picture Parlour HERE

Picture Parlour Live:

Sat 15 Jun - Rock For People, Hradec Kralove, CZ

Tue 18 Jun - Third Man Records, London, UK (SOLD OUT)

Thu 27 Jun - Provinssi Festival, Seinäjoki, FI

Fri 12 Jul - Alexandra Palace Park, London, UK *** supporting Bombay Bicycle Club

Sat 13 Jul - Mad Cool, Madrid, ES

Sat 20 Jul - Postivus, Salacgriva, LV

Sat 27 Jul - Deer Shed Festival, Thirsk, UK

Sun 28 Jul - Latitude, Suffolk, UK

Fri 2 Aug - Appletree Garden Festival, Diepholz, DE

Thu 8 Aug - Musik Im Park, Schwetzingen, DE

Fri 9 Aug - Haldern Pop Festival, Rees-Haldern, DE

Sun 22 Sep - Ta’Qali, Attard, MT *** supporting Liam Gallagher

Sat 5 Oct - Neighbourhood Festival, Manchester, UK

Track Listing

Face In the Picture Dial Up Ronnie Moon Tonic

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.