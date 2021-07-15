News

Pip Blom Share New Song “It Should Have Been Fun” Welcome Break Due Out October 8 via Heavenly

Photography by Erik Smits



Amsterdam four-piece Pip Blom are releasing a new album, Welcome Break, on October 8 via Heavenly. Now they have shared its second single, “It Should Have Been Fun.” Listen below, followed by the band’s upcoming UK tour dates.

Previously they shared Welcome Break’s first single, “Keep It Together,” via a video featuring the band in an aerobics class.

Welcome Break is the band’s second album, the follow-up to 2019’s Boat. Pip Blom are a band, but it’s also the name of the band’s frontwoman. The band also features her brother, Tender Blom. Pip wrote 20 songs in her bedroom in her parent’s house and 16 became demos. The album was recorded at Big Jelly Studios in Ramsgate, England over three weeks with engineer Al Harle.

Pip had this to say about “It Should Have Been Fun” in a press release: “When writing the tracks for the record I wanted there to be a song that didn’t have the structure of verse, chorus, verse, chorus, bridge, chorus 2x. It’s a common structure of course and I figured it could be cool to switch it up a bit. When the track starts it feels like it’s going to be a very sensitive, calm song. The verses capture the feeling of sadness, disappointment in yourself and someone else. But when the chorus starts the energy switches. It’s more angry, being fed up, wanting to change something, like there’s a tipping point. I really like how the track has these different parts that flow into each other. I can’t wait to play this track live and really give it our all when the final chorus hits.”

Pip Blom UK Tour Dates:

9/11/2021 - Sunderland, UK - Independent

9/13/2021 - Barrow-In-Furness, UK - Underground Music Society

9/14/2021 - Preston, UK - The Ferret

9/16/2021 - Stoke, UK - Sugarmill

9/17/2021 - York, UK - Crescent

9/18/2021 - Ipswich, UK - Shakehouse

9/19/2021 - Newport, UK - The Pub

9/20/2021 - Reading, UK - Face Bar

9/23/2021 - Leicester, UK - The Cookie

9/24/2021 - Southampton, UK - The Loft

9/27/2021 - Gloucester, UK - Dick Whittington

9/28/2021 - Norwich, UK - Waterfront Studio

9/29/2021 - Cambridge, UK - Portland Arms

9/30/2021 - Ramsgate, UK - Ramsgate Music Hall

2/7/2022 - Glasgow, UK - St. Lukes

2/8/2022 - Newcastle, UK - Cluny 2

2/9/2022 - Manchester, UK - O2 Academy 3

2/11/2022 - Dublin, IE - O2 Academy 2

2/12/2022 - Nottingham, UK - Rescue Rooms

2/14/2022 - Bristol, UK - Trinity Centre

2/15/2022 - Brighton, UK - Concorde 2

2/16/2022 - London, UK - Electric Ballroom

