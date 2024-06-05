News

Premiere: Bathe Alone Shares New Video for "Victims" New Album I Don't Do Humidity Out June 7th via Nettwerk

Photography by Melissa Chilson

Atlanta-based outfit Bathe Alone has been a consistent presence in the world of dream pop for years now, crafting a lush, decadent, and transportive take on the genre. They debuted with their 2021 album Last Looks and followed with a pair of twin EP’s dedicated to singer/songwriter Bailey Crone’s great-grandmothers, Fall With The Lights Down (Louise) & (Velma). Later this week they’re back with their sophomore LP, I Don’t Do Humidity.

They’ve already shared a long string of new singles from the record, and ahead of the album’s release they’re sharing an early listen to one of it’s highlights, “Victims,” along with an accompanying music video, premiering with Under the Radar.

“Victims” hits on a new vibe for Bathe Alone, leaning on the interplay between the track’s slinking bassline and Crone’s expressive vocal performance. It is more groovy than any of the previously released singles, but it also retains the band’s dreamy production and otherworldly energy. The results are sleek and seductive, but the track also teems with a sinister undercurrent. The lyrics find Crone adopting the perspective of a temptress pulling someone towards infidelity: “I need to be saved / You could be my savior / We could misbehave / While she’s in Decatur.”

As Crone explains, “My marriage ended abruptly in the middle of making this record, which vastly shifted the focus of the writing. As things were falling apart, I was seeking support and confiding in my friends. To them, it was comically obvious that what was happening to my husband was Manipulation 101. After learning more about the steps of manipulation, I was dumbfounded at how it reflected the whole situation back at me. The lyrics may seem ridiculous, but they’re all things that were actually said to my husband. It’s written entirely from the perspective of “the other woman”. To me, this song is the centerpiece of the album.”

Check out the song and video below. I Don’t Do Humidity is out June 7th via Nettwerk.

<p>