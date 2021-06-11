News

All





Premiere: Butterfly Ali Debuts New EP and Single, “Ain’t Ready For Me” Preacher's Kid EP Out Now





Actor and musician Titus Makin has released his debut EP as Butterfly Ali, Preacher’s Kid. With longtime TV credits under his belt, including Glee, Pretty Little Liars, The Rookie, and Grey’s Anatomy, Makin is stepping into the realm of music taking his influence from vintage soul and R&B. Citing Marvin Gaye, Al Green, Pharrell Williams, Cee Lo Green, Bill Withers and Andre 3000 as inspirations, Makin proves particularly adept at reviving old school soul sounds with slick pop undertones and irresistible personality.

Makin has shared his debut EP, Preacher’s Kid, today along with his new single, one of the EP’s highlights, “Ain’t Ready For Me.”

“Ain’t Ready For Me” closes out the EP in perfect style with Makin at his most braggadocious, magnetic, and entertaining. Amidst swelling gospel choirs he pulls out a James Brown-esque howl, declaring “It just ain’t right how good I am” before the track cuts to a smooth sax solo, complete with modern R&B production. It’s an intoxicating swirl of old and new, making for a track that tributes Makin’s influences but puts an undeniably modern twist on them.

Makin says of the track, “‘Ain’t Ready For Me’ is a feel good, any time of the year, song. Got to create and co-write this song with the awesome writer and producer Gabriel Benjamin, and producers “The Fund”. I wanted to write this song as a reminder to everyone and myself that we have a lot to offer. Self-motivation to keep shining despite hate. Rather it be in our profession, romantic relationships, or personal growth. If you feel like an outcast or different than the people around you, it’s a lot of the time not you. They’re just “not ready” for all that you are and you just need to keep being the best you, you know how to be, and let them catch up. We can’t lower our greatness just to “fit in”. The world will catch up eventually.”

Check out the song below and stream Preacher’s Kid here, out now.

<p>