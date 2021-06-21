News

Premiere: Chanel & The Circus Debuts New Single “Life Takes Time” New Visual EP Coming Soon

Photography by Shaina Rose Woolley



Chanel & the Circus is an LA-based indie rock band, fronted by genderfluid musician and director Chanel Samson (they/them). They’ve been an electric live presence in LA’s queer DIY scene, including headlining an actual circus and cabaret event, but lately, Chanel has taken quarantine to record and direct a new introspective visual EP. Fans last heard from Chanel & The Circus in 2020 with their energetic ode to partying, “I Wanna Do Drugs,” and they’re now back with a new single, “Life Takes Time,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Life Takes Time” sees Chanel and company once again taking heartbreak and struggles and channeling them into a soaring pop rock anthem. Chanel tributes the long road to healing, surviving in the face of daily setbacks. They take pleasure in simple daily victories and fight through bouts of depression, reminding themselves along the way that “Life takes time/To make it right/And you’ll be fine tonight.” Meanwhile, Chanel’s sweet introspective pop melodies ascend into a stratospheric chorus, backed by massive power chords and irrepressible joyous energy. The result is both a supremely catchy, stadium-ready rocker and the exact kind of buoyant post-quarantine anthem that everyone could use in their lives.

Chanel says of the track, “I have a history of health issues so covid was a tough time mentally and physically, but I just kept telling myself not to worry…at least I was fine tonight. And I’m so much stronger now because of that time and patience.” Check out the song early below and pre-save the track on streaming platforms here.