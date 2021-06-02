News

Premiere: Charli Adams Shares New Single “Get High w/My Friends” Bullseye, Is Coming July 16th Via Color Study

Photography by Luke Rogers



Rising Nashville artist Charli Adams has been quickly making a name for herself in the indie pop world. After penning tracks for Chloe Moriondo and Peach Pit, Adams is stepping out on her own this summer with her full-length debut record, Bullseye. Adams has already given a few tastes of the record this year, including her excellent duet with Nightly “Maybe Could Have Loved,” and now she’s back with her latest single, “Get High w/My Friends,” premiering with Under the Radar.

Adams lately has been garnering plenty of comparisons to heavyweight indie newcomers like Beabadoobee or girl in red. It’s no surprise given the lyrical weight and unrepentant honesty she showed on tracks like “Cheer Captain.” However, her latest offering shows a different side to Adams, dropping the introspection for a dance-floor ready anthem.

Over a shimmering indie pop instrumental Adams lays out the night’s plans: “Call up my bitches/Rolling in the kitchen/Tonight I wanna dance and get high with my friends.” Meanwhile, the track’s accompanying video follows Adams and her pet bunny Bodhi as they take their own drug-assisted escape from reality. Altogether, the track makes for a lighthearted moment of escapist joy, showcasing new angles to Adams’ songwriting while once again showing off a talent for unforgettable indie pop hooks.

Adams explains of the track, “I share a lot of heavy shit on this album so I didn’t want to leave out this part of the story. I’m not encouraging escapism through drugs, it’s more about whatever helps you feel more present. Personally, I like doing drugs in the kitchen with my friends. It’s one of my favourite pastimes and it kinda kept me going through a really difficult year. It’s my ‘Put Your Records On’ or whatever…it’s my ‘fuck it, have fun’ song.”

