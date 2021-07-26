News

Premiere: Charming Liars Debut New Live Video For “Flames” New EP Sequence 1: Noise Maker Out Now





LA-based alt rock band Charming Liars have had a prolific few years, with the COVID-19 pandemic barely blunting their run of new singles and EPs following their 2019 debut album Thought, Flesh and Bone. The band hasn’t slowed down this year either, sharing their Live Sounds Of 2020 series which compiles live versions of their run of 2020 singles. Most recently, the band has also shared a new three-song EP, Sequence 1: Noise Maker. Now the band has returned with the latest entry in the Live Sounds of 2020 series, “Flames,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Flames” is anthemic in the truest sense of the word. The band’s massive melodies call to mind the same freewheeling spirit and open-road vistas as The Killers’ latest work, soundtracking the song’s underlying love story with towering instrumentation and stadium-filling hooks. As a live version, the track only takes on more power, driven by more muscular drumming and visceral guitar leads. It’s a small glimpse of what’s to come as the band takes their latest work on the road later this year.

The band says of the track, “‘Flames’ is one of our favorite releases from last year and playing it live for the first time gave us a glimpse of what it’ll be like to perform onstage this year and next! We are especially proud of this one as it shows the contrast to the official video that we released in 2020 where we went full-blown into animation!”

Check out the new video below and the band’s new EP, Sequence 1: Noise Maker. The band has also shared upcoming tour dates with English indie rock outfit The Hunna this winter. Check out the upcoming tour dates below.

Upcoming Tour Dates With The Hunna:

12/3 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom Of The Hill

12/4 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy

12/6 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

12/8 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry

12/9 – Chicago, IL @ Schuba’s

12/10 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

12/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

12/13 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

12/15 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

12/16 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom