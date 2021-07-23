News

Premiere: Cloudtone Debuts New Video For Their Single “Juice” Watch The Video, Directed By Robert Salazar, Below

Photography by Frank Zhou



Chicago art rock outfit Cloudtone debuted back in 2019 with a handful of singles, building buzz in their local scene with their distinctive combination of synth-laden melodies, spectral guitar tones, and dense polyrhythms. After sharing a new single, “Fullbreak,” last year, the band returned this year with “Juice,” a fresh take on the first song the band ever wrote together. Now the band is back again, this time with a video for “Juice,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Juice” hits on a perfect balance of the band’s disparate tones, marrying the shuffling rhythm section with chiming guitars and an elastic David Byrne-esque vocal performance from frontman Sam Kelarakis-Taylor. The track is a shimmering alt pop delight, propelled by colorful melodies, intricate rhythms, and unexpectedly catchy hooks before ending on an extended subtly psychedelic outro. The band leaves the track awash in spacious waves of instrumentation, carried gently to its close by the band’s lush soundscapes.

For the video, the band turned to Robert Salazar, who, in addition to his writing and directing, played drums for Lala Lala and Claude. Together, the band came up with a unique concept for the video一a Seinfeld spinoff. Salazar says, “When Sam approached me with the idea of making a video for this song, he said ‘What if it was Kramer on a day without Jerry?’ As you can see, that became the main idea! We ended up with the title sequence to the Kramer spinoff that never happened.”

Kelarakis-Taylor continues, saying, “In this video, Robert and I found inspiration imagining there is something else driving Kramer’s intrusive behavior: he just loves opening doors. He doesn’t just love it, he’s obsessed with it. It is his form of expression, the way he shows love and knows joy. Not a nosy neighbor but an artist. A craftsman dedicated to his craft. The doorknob is Kramer’s instrument - the threshold, his stage.”

Check out the song and video below.

