Premiere: Clover County Shares New Track “Under These Conditions” New EP Porch Lights is Out on November 15th via Thirty Tigers / Undercover Lover Records

Athens, Georgia-based singer/songwriter Clover County has been fast on the rise in her local scene over the past few years, crafting a heartfelt, resonant, and thoroughly catchy style of indie folk pop. Clover began performing at open mics and backyard shows while studying at the University of Georgia in 2021, taking the name Clover County as a tribute to her nomadic childhood. Over the years she moved from Orlando to Denver, Atlanta, Birmingham, and finally Athens. As she describes, the name “Clover County” acts as a reminder that “no matter where you’re planted you have the choice to grow.”

This year, Clover has been on the road, opening for Lord Huron, Medium Build, and Shakey Graves, all while prepping for the release of her debut EP, Porch Lights. The full EP is out everywhere tomorrow, November 15th. She has already shared three singles from the record, “Black Leather Daydream,” “Limbo,” and “Ultraviolet,” and today she’s back with an early listen to one of the EP’s highlights, “Under These Conditions,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Under These Conditions” conjures a reflective indie folk sprawl, steeping Clover’s vocals in golden-hued acoustic tones, keening pedal steel, and pillowy piano accents. Clover settles into this warm, autumnal space effortlessly, with her vocals lilting through the earthen melodies as her lyrics daydream about building a home with a loved one. She imagines a life worth chasing after, inviting her love to come with her and ignore what anyone else says: “So are we gonna run my dear with the dogs / From the fear that we’ll never be back again / Are we gonna hide and seek / From the dreams we think nobody else would get / Isn’t that the point of loving and leaving / Finding yourself misunderstood / That’s the difference in the life that you think you should have / And the life you know you could.”

Clover says of the track, “‘Under These Conditions’ was the ‘kick-in-the-ass-come-to-Jesus’ talk I needed to have with myself, a reminder not to sacrifice the life I wanted while people pleasing the generational expectations placed on me by the town I was living in, the church I grew up in, or the people I was raised by.”

Check out the song and lyric video below. The Porch Lights EP is out tomorrow, November 15th via Thirty Tigers / Undercover Lover Records. Pre-save the record here.

