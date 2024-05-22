News

Premiere: Coral Moons Share New Single “poser” Announce New LP summer of u Out July 25th via Better Company Records

Photography by Justin Bartlett

Indie pop outfit Coral Moons first formed in Boston, getting their start with their debut EP, 2019’s Quarter Life Crisis, and their 2021 full-length album Fieldcrest. The band have since relocated to Rochester, NY, and have been touring heavily in between recording their forthcoming sophomore album. Earlier this year they returned with the record’s lead single, “shrooms,” followed by last month’s “another woman,” and today they’re officially announcing the new album, summer of u, out on July 25th via Better Company Records. Accompanying the news, the band are also sharing another new single, “poser,” premiering with Under the Radar.

The band’s latest track hits with breezy energy and sharp hooks, leaning away from the gauzy soft-focus indie pop that colored “another woman.” Instead, the band centers “poser” on an infectious bassline, effects-laden guitars, and frontwoman Carly Kraft’s vocals. Kraft’s lyrics deal with her imposter syndrome, exploring feelings of insecurity and constant self-critique一“I’m a poser and everybody wants a bite / Taking photos with cameras older than my life / Which one of us is a stranger to the light / You can ask me but don’t take my advice.”

Check out the song and accompanying video below, along with our Q&A with Kraft on the song and album. The band is also heading out on tour later this year. Check out their tour dates below as well. Coral Moon’s summer of u is out on July 25th via Better Company Records.

The lyrics in “Poser” touch on feelings of insecurity and doubt. Was there a circumstance or specific insecurity that fueled the writing of this song? Tell us a bit about the new LP and how Poser relates to the new LP.

This song stemmed from an overwhelming feeling of imposter syndrome. I had a bunch of vintage cameras - but I never felt like a photographer. I write songs and play the guitar, but for some reason I still didn’t feel like a musician. The song is an ode to myself to just let it go and give myself permission to thrive however I want to be. As for the LP, there’s an overarching theme about women constantly being over criticized and navigating that and persevering through it. ‘poser’ is a child of that over-criticism.

2. For a song that deals with doubt and unsureness, what drew you to this pop/rock sound over a piano ballad or something more classically melancholy?

I’ve never really been overly intentional with how I want my songs to sound during a writing session. I was feeling playful when I wrote it which lead to the higher energy, rock side of me came out more. I wasn’t dwelling on any circumstances, I was making fun of myself and that shined in the the guitar and rhythm that eventually became the backbone of the song.

For a bit, ‘poser’ was a bit of a problem child up until we got into the studio. We tried many different versions of it and couldn’t seem to figure out the direction we had in mind. It wasn’t until we started running takes and Andy [our producer] was performing some wild vocal effects in real-time. It was with that added element we understood what the song needed to be and everything fell into place. It’s a fun redemption song that helps you navigate your inner thoughts while still taking control of who you are.

3. How does your new LP differ from your debut, ‘Fieldcrest’, What do you want your fans to take about from the new LP and what does it mean to you that you are now signed to Better Company Records?

Fieldcrest had a very organic sounding style to it - the arrangements were sparse at times and the mix made you feel like you were in the room with us while we made it. Our new album has a lot more textural layers and lush undertones. Lots of different instruments tucked into each section and we were really intentional about the stories and how they intertwined with the instruments. We’re excited for everyone to hear the new stuff and feel very honored that Better Company Records felt connected to the music and brought us on board.

CORAL MOONS LIVE

7/27-7/28 - Check, VA - FloydFest

8/9 - Los Angeles, CA - Silverlake Lounge

8/10 - San Francisco, CA - Makeout Room

8/15 - Friday Harbor, WA - San Juan County Fair

8/16 - Olympia, WA - Wild Man Gastropub

8/17 - Seattle, WA - Skylark Cafe

8/30 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair

9/20 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge

9/21 - Philadelphia, PA - Silk City

9/22 - Washington, DC - Pie Shop

9/24 - Richmond, VA - The Camel

9/25 - Charlotte, NC - Snug Harbor

9/27 - Atlanta, GA - The Altar

9/28 - Charleston, SC - Royal American

9/30 - Nashville, TN - East Room