Premiere: Delafaye Shares New Track “Falling” New EP Beechwood Out June 13th

Delafaye is the moniker of Indiana-based folk singer/songwriter Andrew Shockley. Shockley debuted in 2017 with his EP, The Hilltop, before following with another EP, Highlands, and his 2019 self-titled debut album. Delafaye returned in 2022 with another new EP, Rose, but spent last year quiet as he crafted his new EP, Beechwood.

For his latest effort, Deafaye took his songwriting indie into his indie folk and Americana roots, recording and self-producing the EP in his new home studio, Beechwood. The Beechwood EP finds Delafaye occupying an intimate, raw, and confessional space, weaving subdued meditations on love and longing. He has already shared “City Lights,” “Maria,” and “She Don’t Love Me,” from the record, and today he’s back with the EP’s final unreleased song, “Falling,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Falling” acts as the EP’s gentle closing moment, coming after the winding sprawl of “City Lights,” the romantic folk confessions of “Maria,” and the hazy rock undertones of “She Don’t Love Me.” Like the rest of the EP, “Falling” is sparse and largely acoustic. However, Delafaye also colors the track with some keening country guitar and wistful backing vocals, offering a peaceful and pastoral counterpoint to his wounded vocal melodies. Similarly, the lyrics are simple but devastating: “Falling feels like flying / Until you hit the ground / I didn’t feel it then / The way I do now.” The resulting track floats effortlessly as if Delafaye is caught perpetually in the free-falling moments before he hits ground and reality sets in.

Listen to “Fallling” below. The Beechwood EP is out everywhere tomorrow, June 13th.