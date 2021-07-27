News

Premiere: Felicity Debuts New Video For “Wish You Weren’t Here” Dear Universe Is Out Now Via Adventure Cat Records

Photography by Tony Catalano



Orlando punk outfit Felicity is fresh off of their debut record, Dear Universe, channeling influences from alt rock, pop punk, and hardcore for a sing-along mix of melody and crushing breakdowns. It’s a wide-ranging debut that could fit equally well with other Warped Tour scene bands or in polished alt rock circles. One of the record’s highlights came with “Wish You Weren’t Here,” and now the band is back with a new video for the track, premiering with Under the Radar.

“Wish You Weren’t Here” is a sharp encapsulation of the band’s style一bright sing-along hooks, wild over-the-top soloing, and tongue-in-cheek lyricism. If you’re looking for slick, maximalist pop punk stylings, Felicity delivers. Meanwhile, the video captures that same level of heart and humor, with the band putting on a COVID-safe concert for cardboard cutouts.

The band says of the video, “We filmed it in the early months of quarantine last year and since we couldn’t gather in crowds or play an actual show we decided on the next best thing: a room full of celebrity and character cardboard cutouts. And we figured if we can’t have a real show with a crowd, we might as well play to a bunch of cutouts and have them do all the things you’d expect to see from a rock show.

The video does a phenomenal job of visually representing what the meaning of the song is about by showing negative comments people have actually posted, [frontman Damien Fagiolino] being shown as a clown throughout the video, and his moment of realization that he shouldn’t care what others think or say how he should be and just be happy with who he is as long as he lives his life with pure intent.

Of all the videos we’ve filmed over the years, this is definitely the most rock & roll music video we’ve ever made. And it shows a comically badass guitar solo, so there’s no wonder why it’s our favorite!”

Check out the video below and Dear Universe, out now via Adventure Cat Records.

