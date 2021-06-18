 Premiere: Fernway Debuts New Video For “Try Smiling” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, June 18th, 2021  
Subscribe

Premiere: Fernway Debuts New Video For “Try Smiling”

“Try Smiling” Is Out Now

Jun 18, 2021 By Caleb Campbell
Bookmark and Share


Buffalo-based alt rock outfit Fernway has been following up their 2020 EP Welcome To The Ground with a handful of new releases this year, showing off new angles to the band’s melodic takes on alt rock, indie pop, and emo. The band have already shared “XXIII” and “Mountain Climber” this year and earlier this month released one of their most upbeat tracks yet with “Try Smiling.” Now the band are back, sharing the accompanying video to “Try Smiling,” premiering with Under the Radar.

Though the band have proved capable of going heavier on previous singles, “Try Smiling” sees them headed in the opposite direction, crafting one of their most warm and summery tracks yet. Once again the band mines influences from across the spectrum of pop and rock, this time to share a bright and uplifting ode to self-love. It’s unrepentantly upbeat, backed by plucky guitars and lofty melodicism with the band selling the welcoming track with open-hearted sincerity.

The band says of the track, “The idea behind ‘Try Smiling’ is exploring the first steps of self-love and not being so critical of yourself. For me personally, I’ve found that it’s important to be there for myself, be my own best friend, and to not focus so much on the negative things, but also to also acknowledge the things I’m doing well and the growth I’m experiencing. I think that we live in a world where it’s constantly focused on what we can be doing better and not what we’re doing well.”

Check out the song and video below.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent