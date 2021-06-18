News

All





Premiere: Fernway Debuts New Video For “Try Smiling” “Try Smiling” Is Out Now





Buffalo-based alt rock outfit Fernway has been following up their 2020 EP Welcome To The Ground with a handful of new releases this year, showing off new angles to the band’s melodic takes on alt rock, indie pop, and emo. The band have already shared “XXIII” and “Mountain Climber” this year and earlier this month released one of their most upbeat tracks yet with “Try Smiling.” Now the band are back, sharing the accompanying video to “Try Smiling,” premiering with Under the Radar.

Though the band have proved capable of going heavier on previous singles, “Try Smiling” sees them headed in the opposite direction, crafting one of their most warm and summery tracks yet. Once again the band mines influences from across the spectrum of pop and rock, this time to share a bright and uplifting ode to self-love. It’s unrepentantly upbeat, backed by plucky guitars and lofty melodicism with the band selling the welcoming track with open-hearted sincerity.

The band says of the track, “The idea behind ‘Try Smiling’ is exploring the first steps of self-love and not being so critical of yourself. For me personally, I’ve found that it’s important to be there for myself, be my own best friend, and to not focus so much on the negative things, but also to also acknowledge the things I’m doing well and the growth I’m experiencing. I think that we live in a world where it’s constantly focused on what we can be doing better and not what we’re doing well.”

Check out the song and video below.

<p>