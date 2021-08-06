News

All





Premiere: Fime Debuts Video For “Born 2 Love” Watch The New Video Below

Photography by Eleanor Petry



LA-based indie rock outfit Fime, like many others, went into 2020 expecting a very different year than the one we got. Though they were set to begin their first European tour and a run as touring members of Jay Som, the band took shutdowns in stride, decamping with Jay Som’s Melina Duterte to craft a new set of songs. Their latest single, “Born 2 Love,” is their first of the year and their first since their 2019 EP Sprawl. Now, fresh from the band’s performance for Bachelor’s Doomin’ Sun Fest, Fime is back with an accompanying video for the single, premiering with Under the Radar.

“Born 2 Love” is a brilliantly lovestruck effort from the band, expanding their fuzzy garage rock style into a dream-laden wash of rich harmonies and starry-eyed romance. The track’s expansive haze of guitars is met with pitch-perfect carefree lyricism一“To know you is such a beautiful thing/To show you everything’s free in the wind/Let’s see what happens with our clothes off.”

As the band explains, “Born 2 Love was the first song we wrote after our last EP Sprawl and I think after so much time of writing pretty intense introspective heavy songs we just wanted to make a sweet love song.”

Meanwhile, the accompanying video hits a similarly sprawling tone. Laden with sunny days and open roads, the video captures much the same freewheeling romantic spirit of the song. Check out the video below.

<p>