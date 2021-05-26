News

Premiere: Hamish Anderson Shares Video For “Morning Light” Watch The Video Below

Photography by Michael Benson



Australian singer, songwriter, and guitarist Hamish Anderson calls back to the old-school guitar heroes of the ‘70s, earning acclaim for his deft mix of rock, blues, and soul and his preternatural guitar abilities with his first two records. Fresh off of his sophomore LP, 2019’s Out Of My Head, Anderson found himself at home and isolating in Melbourne rather than on his planned U.S. Tour thanks to the pandemic. During this period though, one of his tracks, “Morning Light,” emerged as a staple of his acoustic livestreams. Anderson released a full electric version of the track last month and now is back with the accompanying music video to “Morning Light,” premiering with Under the Radar.

With “Morning Light” Anderson absolutely nails the guitar tone of a classic-era Stones track, delivering brilliantly bluesy guitar soloing, glam rock riffing, and a stomping drum part. The fervent backing vocals hint towards gospel and soul while the guitar offers up pure ‘70s swagger, hitting on a timeless mix of influences that Anderson revives with fresh energy. Even more impressively, the track was produced remotely yet retains the vital live energy that inhabits Anderson’s best work.

Similarly, the accompanying video was an online production as well, pairing animated stop-motion, cut-out collages, and Anderson’s curated concert footage. Anderson says of the video, “Recording “Morning Light” was completely different to how I’ve recorded in the past so I knew I wanted to do a new and different process for the music video too. I’m very excited to share the official music video finally!”

He continues saying, “I’ve always loved stop motion animation and I thought the playfulness of the song really lended itself to that vibe. Visually, we took influence from the Yellow Submarine/Sgt Pepper’s animation of The Beatles and also the quirky stop motion style that Monty Python used. It was a team effort as when we began working with the artist Mowgli and production began. We all curated images together -many from over the years of touring which was amazing to watch again considering I hadn’t done a live show in over a year! These are the moments that brought joy to balance his amazingly detailed collage work. It has a bit of an Alice in Wonderland through the looking glass kind of feel and I hope it takes you on a trip!” Check out the song and video below, out now.

