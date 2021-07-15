News

All





Premiere: Hate Club Debuts New Single “Portland” New LP Tightly Wound Coming August 13th Via Brace Cove Records





Albany NY emo outfit Hate Club is making their full-length debut later this summer with Tightly Wound, the band’s follow-up to their 2019 EP, A Clear Mistake. Landing in a similarly cathartic lane as fellow emo and indie rock contemporaries like Nervous Dater, the band introduced the record with their first single, “Eat More,” and are now back with their second, “Portland,” premiering with Under the Radar.

Subdued emo textures build up to explosive heights on “Portland,” showing off the band’s penchant for matching earnest melodicism and careening instrumentation. Though the introspective early moments put the focus on Audrey Goodmote’s vocals and yearning lyrics, the track quickly picks up speed with churning riffs and pummeling drumming. A brief moment of respite hits as Goodmote confesses, “You deserve to forget about me,” signaling fellow guitarist Noah Bondy and drummer Ian Kerr-Mace to renter for the barrelling, no-hold-barred climax.

Audrey says of the track, “This song was a lot of fun to write - Typically Noah & I co-write everything, except for the occasional song, and this was one of those occasions where it was just me. It was just a sort of stream-of-consciousness both musically & lyrically. It’s basically a song that is projecting all my thoughts and feelings and desires onto a specific person & place - which I suppose a lot of songwriting is just projecting - so it was very easy to really lean into.”

Check out the song below and watch for Tightly Wound, due out August 13th via Brace Cove Records.