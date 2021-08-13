News

Premiere: Hollow Coves Debuts New Video For “Blessings” New EP Blessings is Out Now

Earlier this year Brisbane indie folk duo Hollow Coves—Ryan Henderson and Matt Carins—released their latest EP, Blessings. The new EP, written during quarantine and largely self-produced and recorded, follows their 2017 debut EP Wanderlust and their 2019 full-length debut, Moments. Now the band is back once again, sharing the music video for the EP’s title track, premiering with Under the Radar.

“Blessings” is a simple and heartwarming song, a sun-lit reflection on beauty and blessings. The message is simple yet timeless一“Hold on to the ones you love/Keep ‘em close to you…Hold on to this time we have/And let the light shine through.” Accompanied only by gentle acoustics and sweet, swelling harmonies, the band craft a heartfelt tribute to love, friends, and family.

Meanwhile, the video captures the song’s childlike wonder, following the narrative of the band’s last video for “Hello.” Featuring Matt Carins and his nephew Elvis, the video follows Matt as he rediscovers beauty and goodness in the world. If you’re needing a small dose of wholesome sincerity today, Hollow Coves deliver.

The band says of the video, “The “Blessings” music video follows on from the

“Hello” music video as Matt leaves the hotel and curiously follows the child (played by Matt’s nephew, Elvis) as he leads him out into nature. The child in the video unknowingly begins to teach him how to be like a child again. So often as adults we can lose perspective and forget to be present in the moment. Children have such a beautiful ability to find awe and wonder in everything. We wanted to use this video to remind people that seeing the world through the eyes of a child can help us to see the blessings that are all around us.”

