Premiere: Iress Shares New Single “In Reverse” New Album Sleep Now, In Reverse Out on July 26th via Dune Altar/Church Road Records

Photography by Morgan Demeter

Over the past few years, LA-based outfit Iress have crafted an ambitious, layered, and sludgey sound, pulling from metal, shoegaze, and slowcore. The band debuted in 2015 with their album Prey and returned after a long hiatus with their 2020 sophomore album, Flaw. Since then, they’ve shared last year’s EP, Solace, along with a pair of singles this year, teasing their upcoming album, Sleep Now, In Reverse. Today, they’re back with another new track from the album, “In Reverse,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“In Reverse” shows off the band’s heavy atmospherics and frontwoman Michelle Malley’s sweeping vocals, beginning as a shadowy ballad before descending into a blur of guitars and thundering drums. Malley’s vocals conjure a decadent siren call, unfurling above a storm of grunge guitars, and massive kick drums. Though the track retains plenty of aggression, it is also textured and moody, letting the band bring their intricate rhythms and Malley’s haunting vocal melodies to the fore.

The band says of the track, “This song really unifies all of our different tastes. “In Reverse” began with a simple verse melody, but transformed into something I never expected—dare I say a mathy grunge ballad? This one really checks all the boxes when it comes to what kind of music we want to create.”

Check out the song below. Sleep Now, In Reverse is out on July 26th via Dune Altar/Church Road Records. The band also have started a Kickstarter for their upcoming European tour. You can contribute here.

