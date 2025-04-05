News

Premiere: Isolated Youth Shares New Track “A New Day” New LP miserere mei is out April 4th via Memorials of Distinction and Birthday Productions

Tomorrow, rising Swedish outfit Isolated Youth are set to share their debut album, miserere mei, offering a full-length introduction to their gothic style of post punk. The band is made up of brothers Axel and William Mardberg, drummer Andreas Geidemark, and bassist Elmer Hallsby, and they recorded the album in collaboration with co-producers Max Heyes and Faris Badwan, lead vocalist of The Horrors. The resulting record recalls moody and melancholic shades of goth rock and ‘80s post punk, shaded in icy atmosphere and clanging industrial accents.

Last year the band shared their lead single, “Psykosoma,” followed by a pair of new tracks this year, “Love Locked in a Dark Room and “Miserere Mei.” Today, ahead of the album’s release, they are sharing an early listen to its opening track, “A New Day,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“A New Day” opens the record with a layered, textural mood piece. As the band describes, the track originally began as an acoustic blues number, with lyrics William wrote on a factory order sheet during a shift at a metal parts warehouse. Rather than filling out the track with a traditional verse-chorus construction, the band instead leaned into its blearily sketched structure. The band tumbles forward with pounding percussion and an elliptical chord progression, building a churning and hypnotic foundation that steadily builds into an imposing sound collage. The track shifts into a war of grinding guitar textures and insistent kick drums until Axel’s vocals enter, soaked in a haze of effects. Soon after, the band begins to fade out, never slowing in their inexorable post punk march.

William says, “The most important influence for this track was Depeche Mode’s album Ultra. The whole essence of that album and its vibe is inside almost every part of ‘A New Day’ and our record miserere mei. The recording was incomplete at first, but collages together through sampling and recording from the studio, like The Dust Brothers and other great producers sometimes work. This is a reference, I think, in many ways to Ultra, re-establishing an acoustic blues song into something else from the studio.”

Check out the song below. Isolated Youth’s debut album, miserere mei, is out on April 4th via Memorials of Distinction and Birthday Productions.