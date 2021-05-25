News

Premiere: James DiGirolamo Debuts New Single "Pure Joy" Paper Boats EP Out June 11th





Longtime Nashville-based singer/songwriter James DiGirolamo is returning with a new EP, Paper Boats, coming June 11th. As DiGirolamo explains “in my mind, each of the songs is a tiny boat I constructed, which I now hope to launch across a glassy pond, or -more like it- a turbulent sea.” Pulling from influences that range from Paul Simon and The Beatles to Steven Sondheim and Steely Dan, DiGirolamo bases his music in the staples of the singer/songwriter craft, fashioning tracks that brim with emotion and plaintive power.

“Pure Joy” lives up to its title, swaying and dancing through a perfect encapsulation of breezy sun-lit happiness. DiGirolamo plays each instrument on the track, drawing out sweet chiming melodies as he pens a charming tribute to life, love, and simple joys. It makes for ideal summertime fare and a beautiful introduction to DiGirolamo’s lilting songwriting.

DiGirolamo says of the track, “The first note of ‘Pure Joy’ is a mellotron vibraphone which poses the question, ’is life worth living?’ The song proceeds to answer, in a word, ‘yep!’ Sometimes life feels terribly out of balance, like all you’re doing is suffering, but then again there are those periods where you sail along. So, here is an ode to that feeling, even if it is only a snapshot. It’s good to remember that love and happiness are something to cherish, and in my case crystalize in a catchy tune.” Check out the song below and watch for the Paper Boats EP, out June 11th.

