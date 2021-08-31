News

Premiere: JD Pinkus of Butthole Surfers Debuts New Video For “Slow Crawl” New LP Fungus Shui Out Now via Shimmy-Disc/Joyful Noise Recordings





JD Pinkus made his name back in the ‘80s as a member of alt rock underground legends Butthold Surfers. Since then he’s been going down consistently wild new paths, playing in Melvins, Honkey, Helios Creed, and more. Most recently he’s embarked on a solo career, sharing his trippy brand of “space grass” music, combining Americana/bluegrass instrumentation with his punk roots. Pinkus debuted the style with his 2018 record, Keep on the Grass, and he returned last week with his latest record Fugus Shui. Now he’s back with an accompanying video for the record’s closer, “Slow Crawl,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Slow Crawl” is a fittingly slow and solitary ending for the album, seeing Pinkus doggedly trudging forward over contemplative and sparse banjo. While decidedly less trippy than other tracks on the album, the song instead dives deep into dark melancholy, exploring the titular “slow crawl” back into a failing relationship. Meanwhile, the accompanying video dramatizes the song’s crumbling relationship, with plenty of wild-eyed stares from Pinkus and thrown glasses from his wife.

Pinkus says of the video, “The ‘Slow Crawl’ video was me and my wife tryin to pretend like we didn’t like each other cause we couldn’t afford Sean Penn and Madonna… I remember screaming at her ‘I fucking Love you so much’ and ‘I asked for a Snickers and you bring me a fucking Milky Way?!?!’ Then the glass ‘accidentally’ flew out of her hand onto my frontal lobe. It’s kind’ve about driving home real slow… every day… A big shout out to Josh and Keturah Bishop for capturing these uncomfortable moments and Jon Karr for his visual additions to the project. Thankfully, they all smelled what I was steppin in’

Watch the video below and check out Fungus Shui, out now via Shimmy-Disc and Joyful Noise Recordings.

