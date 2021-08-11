News

Premiere: Jennah Barry Shares New Video For “Venus In Heat” Watch the Video Below

Photography by Dario Lozano Thornton



Canadian singer/songwriter Jennah Barry shared her second album, Holiday last year, arriving just as the pandemic began picking up speed. In the midst of the early days of lockdown, Barry drew praise for her effortless marriage of folk, country, acoustic pop, and the stylings of ‘70s singer/songwriters. Last month she returned with her first single since Holiday, “Venus In Heat,” and she’s now shared an accompanying video, premiering with Under the Radar.

“Venus In Heat” is a modern take on a classic lovelorn torch song, soaked in the heartfelt passion and underlying fear that accompanies new love. As Barry explains, “This song is about the first few days of falling in love, when you feel great and terrible all at the same time.”

The resulting track is a delicate balance of sweeping pathos and warm acoustic pop, all centered around Barry’s standout vocal performance. She begs, “Give me something to hold on to/Something to believe in/If you’re gonna change your mind/I need a reason,” before the track enters into a delicate piano interlude. Later, a velvety chorus of strings enters, launching the track in a stratospheric demonstration of lovestruck ‘70s pop bliss. Meanwhile, the accompanying video is more subdued, capturing Barry in steadfast closeups and animating her vocals with stop motion photography.

Check out the song and video below, out now.

