News

All





Premiere: Jxst J Debuts New Video For “Pets” How To Pronounce Jxst J Out July 23rd





New York City-based indie pop producer and musician Jxst J (aka James Pratley Watson) spent quarantine inside his Brooklyn apartment, crafting the songs that would go on to make up his upcoming debut album, How To Pronounce Jxst J. After spending his early years playing in bands in LA, his latest efforts lean towards more isolated confines, recalling the kaleidoscopic DIY pop of Toro Y Moi or Blood Orange.

He debuted last year with “Threw It Away” and “Like U Used 2,” and returned with more indie pop gems this year, including his latest single, “Pets.” Now Jxst J is sharing his accompanying video for “Pets,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Pets” continues with Jxst J’s seamless blend of lush dream pop, otherworldly electronics, and silken production. While still retaining elements of his insular DIY vibe, Jxst J languishes in swaying, shimmering synth melodies, accompanied by chopped-up vocals and watery guitar riffs. The result is lush and luxuriant, yet also offbeat and unexpected. It’s a perfect marriage that the accompanying video recreates, delivering on the song’s glittery nocturnal magic and underlying surrealism.

Jxst J says of the video, “We made the video at this magical club in East LA called La Zona Rosa. When you step in there you really feel like you’re in another world, we wanted to honor that vibe in the video.”

Watch the video below and look for How To Pronounce Jxst J, out this summer on July 23rd.

<p>