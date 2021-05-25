News

Premiere: Kandle Debuts New Single “When It Hurts” Set The Fire Out May 28th

Photography by Brandon William Fletcher



Canadian singer/songwriter Kandle Osborne, better known simply as Kandle, is back later this week with her fourth full-length album, Set The Fire. She’s already quickly built up accolades for her vintage style, drawing equally from luxuriant girl group melodies and cinematic rock storytelling. Notably though, the upcoming record is also her first independent full-length release after she parted ways with her label in March of 2020. That newfound freedom has shown all over the singles from the record, the most recent of which, “No Good,” was released earlier this month.

Now Kandle has shared the final single from the record, “When It Hurts,” premiering early with Under the Radar.

With “When It Hurts,” Kandle once again calls back to classic girl group harmonies and the wistful delivery of her legendary vintage influences. Kandle has long made no secret of her love for Nancy Sinatra and Billie Holiday, but rather than mere imitation, her music also shines with a doleful honesty that’s all her own. “Why do I hold on to your every word/Starting to think I like when it hurts” she sings, offering the confession just as the band launches into a fuzzy guitar solo. That ability to combine honeyed melody and plaintive darker elements is exactly what makes Kandle’s songwriting so instantly electric, and it is on full display with “When It Hurts.”

Kandle says of the track, “I’m back with another deceptively sad, sugar-coated heartbreak song that comes courtesy of a distanced collaboration with my dear friend Liam O’Neil (Kings Of Leon). He sent me some beautiful Twin Peak sounding synth chords that I was inspired to marry with a 50’s pop throw-back melody and some catchy call-and-answer parts. Backed by my incredible all-woman band once again (Debra-Jean Creelman, Louise Burns, and Kendel Carson of ‘The Wiccs’), we channeled a classic girl group vibe for your listening pleasure!” Check out the song below and watch for Set The Fire, releasing independently on May 28th.

