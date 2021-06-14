Premiere: Karaboudjan Debuts New Single “I’ll Be Just Fine”

News

Karaboudjan is the solo moniker of Fullerton, California-based multi-instrumentalist Billy Kim. After years playing with post-hardcore and indie rock outfits, Kim spent the latter half of the 2010s touring with composer and musician Tycho and crafting his solo debut EP, IMAGO. Acting as a tribute to his coming of age and an homage to his late father, IMAGO is an expansive psych pop introduction to Kim’s world and his first foray into more personal songwriting. Today Kim shares his third single from the record, “I’ll Be Just Fine,” premiering with Under the Radar.

Fans of kaleidoscopic psych pop in the vein of Tame Impala or Flume will find a lot to love in “I’ll Be Fine.” Kim paints soundscapes of nostalgic beauty and sweetly romantic lyricism, languishing in a lush summer haze. Washes of synths and lo-fi touches give the track the feel of a fond memory, an immersive rose-tinted reverie. Kim’s ability to craft rich ear-candy-filled worlds for listeners to lose themselves within is second to none.

Kim says of the track, “I’ll Be Just Fine” is actually the last track of the EP, IMAGO. Initially the verse is about finding my way through the world, fresh out of a 7 year relationship. I left town as soon as I could, and I ended up visiting a buddy living in the Upper East Side in NYC. We were hanging out with a group of friends at the time, and I’ll never forget the moment of us finding our way into the Beauty Bar, where I eventually fell instantly head over heels for my old friend from 6th grade. We’ve been happily married since 2018! This is the closest thing to a “love song” that I’ve ever created, as I’ve tended to avoid writing them.”

Listen to the song below and watch for the IMAGO EP, out in September of this year.