Premiere: Kashena Sampson Debuts New Video for "From the Outside" New Album, Time Machine, Is Out Now via New Moon Records





Nashville Americana singer/songwriter Kashena Sampson shared her sophomore full-length album, Time Machine, last week. The record comes over a year after Sampson’s life was upended. First, last year’s March tornado destroyed beloved Nashville venue The Basement East, and with it Sampson’s bartending job. Then, only weeks later, the onset of COVID further delayed the release of Time Machine. Now the record is out, given life by the themes of resilience and hope, the same themes that feel all the more necessary today.

Following the record’s release, Sampson has also shared a new video for one of the album’s highlights, “From the Outside,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“From the Outside” is a story of the glitter and glamour of life onstage and the struggle and sacrifice that lies just below the surface. Sweeping symphonic touches bolster Sampson’s soaring vocals, all while she lays bare the despondent late nights, moments of doubt, and days of exhausting sacrifice that aren’t seen “from the outside.” Fittingly, the accompanying music video hits on the same balance of opulence and melancholy, with Sampson delivering longing ardor and elusive beauty in equal measure.

Sampson says of the track, “This song is about my struggles with the music business and with following my dreams. How the logistical and business side of the music industry can be disheartening at times. It can make me forget why I choose to sing and make music in the first place. It takes a lot of dedication and sacrifice to follow your dreams and not get discouraged. People see the end results but they don’t always see the work it takes to get those results. I get reminded when I am on stage and performing for people that this is my passion, this brings me joy, and that I was given a gift to share with people, to help them escape from the realities of life momentarily, or to relate and not feel so alone.”

Check out the song and video below. Time Machine is out now via New Moon Records.

