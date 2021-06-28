News

Premiere: Losers Debut New Video For “Fool Anyone” EP01 Out Now

Photography by Ben Madle



Fans last heard from the UK-born and Berlin-based alt rock band Losers with their 2016 record, How To Ruin Other People’s Futures. After a long time away the band returned this year with a handful of new singles, gathered in their newly released EP, EP01. As the name implies, the band has been experimenting with shorter formats, gathering old songs from the vault and reworking them to fit the band’s electro rock style. The band is also back with an accompanying video for one of the highlights from the EP, “Fool Anyone,” premiering with Under the Radar.

After sitting unfinished for most of the 2010s, the band rediscovered “Fool Anyone” in the wake of the misinformation that surrounded all of 2020 and found the inspiration they needed to finish the track. Sporting a fresh lyrical focus and refreshed instrumentation, the song found new life as a critique of the sinister information warfare that is quickly shaping our lives.

As vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Tom Bellamy says of the track, “Eddy [Temple-Morris] was behind the inception of ‘Fool Anyone.’ He had a guitar loop and a top-line melody which I connected to immediately and so we recorded it as a very basic demo about 8 years ago when I was living in London. I spent some time building up the rest of the track and actually muted the original guitar in favor of newer sounds. We kept the vocal melody and the lyrics in the chorus, but we couldn’t find the inspiration we needed to finish the rest of the lyrics.

The song sat around in an unfinished state for years, in fact, I totally forgot about it until I was stock taking one day in Berlin. Because I hadn’t heard it for so long, I was really taken aback when I clicked on it, and straight away, I could see the potential. I was so excited about it that I finished off the music in a couple of weeks and lyrically, now finding ourselves in 2020, we suddenly had the inspiration we needed in terms of what to write about. His name is Donald Trump and he used to be the president of the United States of America. The refrain that Eddy had put down all those years ago had found its voice and place in time… ‘You don’t fool anyone except yourself.’”

Meanwhile, the accompanying video acts as a parody of cheesy ‘90s infomercials, now with a modern twist. Bellamy explains, “The video is a tongue in cheek nod towards the perils of social media. Screen time is so damaging to us and there’s so much data to prove it. After watching The Social Dilemma, I was aghast at the levels that Silicon Valley goes to in order to harness our attention. But even after that, I find myself glued to technology. I feel brainwashed and I know there are lots of other people who feel the same way. By watching “Fool Anyone,” I want people to question what it was they were watching, and hopefully, it will make people talk about the subject a bit more. We can’t just sit back and allow ourselves to be manipulated. We have to stand up to these companies and make them accountable.”

Check out the song and video below and listen to EP01, out now.

