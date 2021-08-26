News

All





Premiere: Lowland Hum Debut New Single “Take Me In” New Album, At Home, Due Out October 22nd via Tonetree

Photography by Eric Kelly



Indie folk duo Lowland Hum are sharing their sixth full-length album, At Home, this fall. The band’s fittingly titled new release was recorded over quarantine, as husband and wife duo Lauren and Daniel Goans found themselves spending their first extended stint at home in almost a decade. Following a tornado last year that destroyed the duo’s home recording set-up and the birth of their first child, the band returned to the studio this year ready to explore the strange new pace of life at home.

In May the band put out their reimagined version of Peter Gabriel’s So for its 35th anniversary and now the band has been teasing towards At Home, their follow-up to 2019’s Glyphonic. The band has already shared the lead single from the record, “Where Are You?” and today they’re back with their latest track, “Take Me In,” premiering early with Under the Radar.

“Take Me In” explores the cold despondent days of winter and the joy found in the birth of spring, the knowledge that you’ve once again survived another year. The pair’s celestial harmonies interlock above plaintive acoustic tones, all as Lauren pleads for comfort and companionship through the hard days. She sings, “Keep me close to you/All I need is love/I’ve lost touch with truth/But let me learn with love/I respond to love.” The lyrics are even more poignant in the wake of the struggles all have faced over the pandemic, with the duo tracing a heartwarming tribute to warmth, joy, and comfort, delivered through the sublime beauty of their interlocking harmonies.

Meanwhile, the song is accompanied by an official video, directed by Bond Richards and featuring dancer Angela Zielen. Zielen casts a ghostly figure as an ever-present ballerina haunting the background as Lauren and Daniel roam cold and gray cityscapes.

Lauren says of the track, “I struggle in the dragging tail end of wintertime. When the pandemic hit, we were thankful that Virginia was on the cusp of springtime, that we had small glimpses of new life to hold onto and give us hope. Our friends living in the midwest were not so fortunate, with months ahead of further isolating ice and snow, and then the long thaw before any hint of green. The lyrics of “Take Me In” came to me after receiving a postcard from one of these friends, expressing with honesty the heaviness they were experiencing at the hand of oppressive winter weather coupled with the challenges of the pandemic.

When we sat down to write, all I could think about was that agony of yearning and waiting, how that agony can transform you into a diminished version of yourself, and how we all need someone to accept and love us when we are in that low place. Also in my mind was the almost manic joy of that first warmer day, that first sliver of golden sunlight warm across your face, those first signs of new life emerging, the feeling of coming alive again yourself, remembering who you were before the freeze.”

Check out the song and video below and watch for At Home, due out October 22nd via Tonetree.

<p>