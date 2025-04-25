News

Premiere: Lùlù Shares New Single “Pugni in Tasca” Debut Album Lùlù is Out June 6th via Howlin’ Banana Records, Taken by Surprise, and Dangerhouse Skylab

Photography by Léa Boeglin

Lùlù is a Lyon and Marseille-based outfit, bringing together musicians from a host of other rising French indie acts, including AVIONS, Irnini Mons, Egdar Suit, and Pogy et les Kéfars. Together, they make bright, urgent power pop that melds the barrelling force of ‘70s punk with a steadfast melodic sensibility.

Later this summer, the band are set to share their debut self-titled album, which they teased with their lead single, “Lùlù,” followed last month by their latest track, “Sur La Corde.” Today, they’re sharing another new single, “Pugni in Tasca,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Pugni in Tasca” (whose title translates to fists in the pocket), is a shouty and riff-heavy affair, hitting on the same guitar-forward glam rock grit as a band like Sheer Mag, coupled with a dose of punchy power pop backing vocals. Even if you don’t understand a word of Italian, you can pick up all the info you need from the strutting riffs, sugary melodies, and explosive delivery. The band are showing off in style, dancing their way forward atop a surge of irresistible hooks. They match this energy with an equally playful video, replete with ‘90s fish-eye lenses and bleary Spanish sunshine. The video comes courtesy of director and The Tubs’ drummer, Taylor Stewart, filmed during The Tubs’ 2024 Spanish tour.

Luc Simone, the band’s frontman, says of the track, “This is the last song I wrote for the album and I only wanted to make a hit, streamline the writing as much as possible, repeat the same verse, a bridge, there you go. I wanted to include a Thin Lizzy bad boy kinda song on the album: what it says in essence is ‘if you don’t like my music, come say it to my face.’ Funny thing is I’ve never fought once in my life.”

Check out the song and video below. Lùlù is out on June 6th via Howlin’ Banana Records, Taken by Surprise, and Dangerhouse Skylab.

