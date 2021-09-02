News

Premiere: Miki Ratsula Debuts New Single "suffocate," Featuring Lauren Sanderson

Photography by Ashley Osborn



Finnish-American singer/songwriter Miki Ratsula has been steadily releasing new singles this year, with each track offering a new taste of their upcoming debut album. With each song they let their audience deeper into their life, exploring their experience as a nonbinary artist and telling their story through candid alt pop. Earlier this summer they shared “second,” which explored their anxiety around getting top surgery, and they followed last month with “reeboks.” Today their back with a new single, “suffocate,” premiering with Under the Radar.

Miki’s latest single once again shines with plaintive honesty and shimmering melodies, this time exploring the toll it can take to always sacrifice your needs for others. Over top of chiming guitar chords and chilly synth percussion Miki confesses the weight of being constantly there for those around them一“Feeling like I do so much / Doing it for everyone but me / Yeah, I can’t even breathe.” The result is not only an exceedingly smooth and melodically rich bit of art pop, but another deeply personal look into Miki’s life and a deep comfort for anyone else who always finds themself caring and giving too much.

“Most of the friendships and relationships I’ve had, I tend to give more than I receive, leading me to burn myself out and not take care of myself,” notes Miki. “I use a road trip metaphor in this song, asking my friends if they’re alright with me being slow this time because I need to fuel myself up. I acknowledge the toll it can take on me to always put others’ needs first.”

Miki also gets a lovely vocal assist from fellow singer/songwriter Lauren Sanderson on the latter half of the track. They add, “I’ve known this incredible human for years and I feel so lucky to be a part of their new era and artistry!”

Check out the song and accompanying music video below.

<p>